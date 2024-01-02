Unilever wants to tap UEFA EURO 2024's live audience of 5 billion people worldwide

FMCG juggernaut Unilever and The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) kicked off a multi-brand partnership in December 2023, naming brands from Unilever’s Nutrition and Personal Care Business Groups as Official Sponsors of UEFA EURO 2024. Some of Unilever’s best-known Nutrition and Personal Care brands, from Hellmann’s and Knorr to Dove and Rexona (also known as Sure) were named as Official Sponsors of UEFA EURO 2024.

From Unilever’s portfolio of household brands, the Nutrition brands that will activate throughout UEFA EURO 2024 include Hellmann’s, Calve, Knorr, Colman’s, Amora, and The Vegetarian Butcher. Building on Unilever Personal Care’s record of sponsoring major sporting events and building a love of sport at a community level, Rexona (also known as Sure, Shield and Degree globally), Dove Men+Care, Axe (Lynx in the UK), Radox and Dusch Das are also Official Sponsors.

As the world’s most popular sport, millions of people will come together over their shared love of the game. It is anticipated that UEFA EURO 2024 will attract a cumulative live audience of 5 billion people worldwide. UEFA EURO 2024 will welcome 2.7 million fans in person as they watch 51 matches across ten German cities.

Peter Dekkers, Nutrition General Manager Europe, Unilever said: “The enjoyment of food plays such an important role in how we come together with friends and family over sporting events, whether we’re watching together with thousands of others in stadia or cheering from the comforts of home. Unilever Nutrition brands are proud to be part of this huge European event, which also has global appeal, and to reach more people through their love of football.”

Fulvio Guarneri, Personal Care General Manager Europe said: “It is a great source of pride for us to be supporting UEFA EURO 2024. Our Personal Care brands are all about helping people to feel clean and confident, and to participate in sports, so this is a great way to engage with the millions of consumers who will be coming together during the tournament, whether supporting their national teams or building a love of football in communities."