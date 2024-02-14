Urbn appoints Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

Urbn, a high-tech lifestyle brand has roped in Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. This initiative from the homegrown D2C charging solution company showcases its commitment to provide user friendly and stylish charging solutions that will build a connection with users in all major markets.

This partnership represents Urbn’s commitment to pushing boundaries and adopting innovations that align with the preferences of younger audiences.

Catering to the preferences of contemporary youth, Urbn stresses the importance of charging on-the-go while maintaining a stylish appearance. Kartik, As the brand ambassador, highlights the brand’s goal of providing innovative and accessible products for all with his distinctive and relatable persona. Additionally, Kartik will also be featured in scores of commercials across Urbn’s social and digital media channels in coming months.

Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood actor and brand ambassador, Urbn expressed that living out of a suitcase and moving between sets poses a challenge in finding a reliable on-the-go charging solution. While making efforts to achieve excellence in films, he emphasized that Urbn is at the forefront of fulfilling India's charging requirements, ensuring individuals like himself do not run out of battery on their phones. “ I am all powered-up to join Urbn and look forward to being a part of their growth journey”, he added.

Sagar Gwallani, founder and CEO, Urbn, expressed that the collaboration between Urbn and Kartik Aaryan forms a powerful combination for their brand. He said, “His unique personality, coupled with Urbn’s dynamic approach, creates a synergy that will not only strengthen the brand perception but also connect authentically with our tech-savvy Gen-Z audience”.