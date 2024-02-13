comScore

Vegetarianism harmful? Mankind Pharma asked to withdraw ad featuring Ranveer Singh

According to the AIOCD, the advertisement indicates that people who are non-vegetarian are considered to be healthier than those who aren’t.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 12:15 PM
The AIOCD has deemed the advert “misleading” and said that it opposes the “widely accepted health benefits of vegetarianism".

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has asked that Mankind withdraw its advertisement for vitamin supplement HealthOK, featuring Ranveer Singh, under the Consumer Protection Act 1986 and Sales of Goods Act 1930.

In its letter to Mankind Pharma MD Rajiv Juneja, AIOCD said that the content of the ad implies that those who follow vegetarianism are at risk of vitamin deficiency and that the product being advertised - HealthOK can prevent this.

The ad mentioned that every one in three Indians is vegetarian and are prone to vitamin deficiency.

The AIOCD also said that vegetarianism is very prominent in India and is supported by even the Prime Minister and other Chief Ministers. Thus, the ad indicates an “inaccurate” and “potentially harmful narrative”.


First Published on Feb 13, 2024 12:15 PM

