Viacom18 becomes Indian Super League's exclusive media rights holder

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced Viacom18 as the ‘new home of Indian Football’ for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL across digital and linear TV platforms. The telecast will be available for football fans in multiple languages and will also be streamed for free on JioCinema.

FSDL spokesperson said, “We are pleased to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the Indian Super League. When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our 10th year of growing football in India, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country. Viacom18’s proven record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football.”