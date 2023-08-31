comScore

Quantum Brief

Viacom18 wins BCCI bilateral matches media rights for TV and digital

BCCI today auctioned the media rights for TV and digital, for bilateral matches to be played in India for the next five years.

By  Storyboard18Aug 31, 2023 7:49 PM
Viacom18 wins BCCI bilateral matches media rights for TV and digital
On August 31, BCCI auctioned two distinct packages for TV and digital rights for bilateral matches.

Viacom18 emerged victorious in the BCCI media rights auction, securing both TV and digital rights for bilateral cricket matches to be held in India over the next five years.

The auction, held on August 31, featured three contenders- Viacom18 and Sony. BCCI presented two distinct packages for TV and digital rights, with companies required to have a net worth of Rs 1000 crore for participation.

The packages included India subcontinent television rights (base price of Rs 20 crore) and India subcontinent digital rights + rest of the world TV and digital (base price of Rs 25 crore), with a combined base price of Rs 45 crore per game.

With this latest win, Viacom18 will now broadcast the Team India home matches, IPL (digital), Women IPL, Olympics 2024, SA home matches 2024, T10 League, Road Safety World Series, SA20, NBA, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue1, and Diamond League.

Sports18 will telecast the matches, international and domestic on TV, while it will be live streamed on JioCinema as OTT (over the top) platform.

Sony Pictures Network India and Viacom 18 were the two contenders in the fray during the e-auction on 31 August.

Disney Star had bagged the rights in 2018 for Rs 6,138 crore (Rs 60 crore per match). That valuation has now reached Rs 5,966.4 crore for the five-year cycle – at Rs 67.8 crore per match.

In comparison, IPL media rights (digital and TV combined) for 2023-27 cycle had gone for a staggering Rs 48,940 crore (approximately $5.2 billion) last year with Viacom18 sealing the digital rights and Star the TV rights. It set the value of each IPL match at Rs 118 crore.


Tags
First Published on Aug 31, 2023 3:58 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Jupiter releases a mockumentary film on 'End of shady loan apps'

Jupiter releases a mockumentary film on 'End of shady loan apps'

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Digitas India’s Pratyush Shukla and Jaidev Singh

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Digitas India’s Pratyush Shukla and Jaidev Singh

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Lodestar UM’s Ritu Trivedi and Himanshu Phutela

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Lodestar UM’s Ritu Trivedi and Himanshu Phutela

Quantum Brief

Celebrity under fire for endorsing gaming platform: Sachin Tendulkar faced political backlash for Paytm First Game ad

Celebrity under fire for endorsing gaming platform: Sachin Tendulkar faced political backlash for Paytm First Game ad

Quantum Brief

Viacom18 acquires media rights for BCCI international and domestic matches

Viacom18 acquires media rights for BCCI international and domestic matches

Quantum Brief

BCCI Media Rights: Viacom18 trumps, Sony; Emerging as a sports broadcasting juggernaut

BCCI Media Rights: Viacom18 trumps, Sony; Emerging as a sports broadcasting juggernaut

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Zenith Media’s Pooja Jain and Aldrin Pais

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Zenith Media’s Pooja Jain and Aldrin Pais