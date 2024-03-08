vivo Celebrates ‘Women in STEM’ on International Women’s Day

A research study claims that there is the highest enrolment of "Women in STEM" in India, but the least conversion of them into the Indian workforce. Hence, there is a dire need to empower Indian women who want to pursue STEM subjects and build careers through them.

In line with this thought, vivo, announced its latest digital campaign, ‘The Seat – Celebration of Women in STEM’. With this campaign, vivo reaffirms its commitment to empowering women, particularly in the field of STEM education. The digital campaign is an extension of vivo’s ongoing country-wide initiative ‘Women in STEM’.

Crafted by FCB India, the campaign video highlights the critical need for fostering a supportive environment for women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) domains. Through a compelling narrative, it brings forth the hurdles encountered by women aspiring to pursue STEM education and careers, especially those hailing from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds. The campaign underscores the imperative of providing equitable opportunities and resources to empower women to realize their full potential in STEM fields.

Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy at vivo India, said, " At vivo, we envision a world abundant with joy, one that embraces inclusivity and fairness for all. Despite notable strides in Indian society, the stark reality remains that about 86% of Indian women encounter barriers to pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Thus, we provide deserving women financial support and skill development to help them overcome these barriers. The ‘Women in STEM’ initiative is a part of the Ignite CSR program for vivo in India. It underlines our commitment to India and is an endeavour to support deserving women to ascend and be a part of the India growth story. This program helps them with scholarships and mentoring to help them break into the workforce.

This campaign brings to life the story and determination of young women from various parts of India as they undertake a long journey to pursue education and join the workforce.”

The Digital Video Commercial (DVC) portrays the inspiring journey of young women from various parts of India undertaking a long journey to their dream college while carrying their own chairs with them. Using the powerful metaphor of carrying their own chairs as a symbol of determination to carve out a seat for themselves in premier institutions, the film underscores the importance of creating space for women in STEM education and the professional arena.