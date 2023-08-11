Wavemaker India releases Customer Data Platform guide for marketers

Ajay Gupte, chief executive officer – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are experiencing the most dynamic shift in the world of media and marketing where the role of a chief marketing officer is evolving drastically. With the technological advances shifting the way people consume media, we need to stay a step ahead to guide our brands and clients on how to maximise efficiency on their marketing spends. We believe this report will assist marketers and provide them with much required insights, and help them craft strategies to navigate through the complex data transformation journey and provide better customer experiences." Vishal Jacob, chief transformation and digital officer, Wavemaker India said, “Consumer data has been and continues to grow in importance in driving business outcomes. Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) therefore have now become a very integral part of all key marketing conversations. The goal of this white paper is to demystify, the why, how and what of CDPs and provide marketers with valuable insights on how to effectively leverage them. By delving into the intricacies of CDPs, this resource aims to clarify the potential benefits and strategies associated with utilizing these platforms. We hope you find it useful and enjoy reading as much as we have had curating for you."