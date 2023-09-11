Welspun ropes in dentsu X as its partner for integrated media solutions

Welspun, a global leader in home textiles, has awarded its media duties to dentsu X – the data and tech-driven agency from dentsu India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, dentsu X will focus on offering solutions to enhance the brand’s business outcomes. It will cater to the entire gamut of integrated media services in the bed and bath and flooring categories, overseeing media strategy, planning, and buying for digital and traditional media. The agency’s purpose-driven media expertise combined with the network’s strategic foray into practices like Martech (big data, analytics, CRM, CDP) gaming, omni channel commerce, and content will help the brand to further build upon revenues. Welspun’s brands have been highly active on digital and traditional media platforms, engaging with consumers across multiple touchpoints.

Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Welspun Global Brands, domestic business, added, “The competition among the agencies was fierce, and each one presented fantastic ideas, strategies, and data, which made our decision quite challenging. However, dentsu X stood out with its innovative approach, comprehensive understanding of our brand, and compelling vision for our consumer-centric marketing strategy. Bed and bath categories are traditionally considered commodity-driven. Our challenge lies in differentiating ourselves and elevating the brand value within this segment. As the largest spender in the Bed & Bath category over the past 2-3 years, we understand the importance of a robust media strategy to drive our growth. We have chosen to partner with dentsu X due to their exceptional track record in handling similar categories, which will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping our strategies moving forward."

Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “Adding Welspun India to our clientele is a remarkable win. The network believes in going from pillar to post, fostering our strengths, and redefining practices for brands to supersede their targeted outcomes in the India market. I am proud of the team that has relentlessly worked on the pitch. Their innovative approach to catering to Welspun’s business objectives has led to this victory. This is much in line with dentsu X’s proposition of ‘experience beyond exposure’ and I am certain of them achieving many new milestones with this partnership.”