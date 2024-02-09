Western Railway collaborates with Red FM for a music video

India’s private radio network Red FM has partnered with Western Railway to create a music video featuring RJ Malishka. The video is aimed at strengthening the relationship between the commuters and Western Railway.

The song named ‘Lay Bhaari’ seeks to capture the spirit of Mumbai and the unique bond it shares with the Mumbai Local, the western Railway.

The video presents RJ Malishka documenting the residents of the city and situations across more than 5 stations of Western Railway, including places like the Western Railway Heritage Gallery at Churchgate, EMU Carshed at Mumbai Central ,Yard, and Train Management system at Mumbai Central.

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway lauded the ‘Lay Bhaari’ song for using authentic Mumbai lingo to make passengers aware of the importance of following rules and regulations for a happy and safe train journey. He further added, “ The song gives several social messages like, security at stations, special provisions for ladies and Divyangjan passengers, Not Boarding/Alighting a moving train, Not travelling on the footboard of the train, etc.”