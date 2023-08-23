WhatsApp launches new 3D anamorphic campaign at Mumbai's Gateway of India

Among many other things, WhatsApp is known for its extensive user privacy-related campaigns. Following suit, the Meta-owned platform has introduced a new and interesting privacy initiative in Mumbai, that features 3D anamorphic installations at the Gateway of India.

The installations are representations of WhatsApp’s multi-layered privacy protection and controls. The Gateway of India has been a popular location for many brand campaigns, especially in the past couple of years. However, this is the first time that 3D anamorphic art has been used at the monument, transforming it into a digital experience demonstrating WhatsApp’s privacy layers to ensure secure messaging.

The display features peculiar symbols that represent Mumbai. From kaali-peeli taxi’s, popular street lamps, red pot-boxes to the fearless Gateway pigeons. All of these elements are combined with innovative storytelling, emphasising various privacy features that WhatsApp offers. The story displayed is of the journey of a WhatsApp message, showcasing that the message stays private between the parties it is meant for.