White Rivers Media: 2024 is an open mic for hyper-personalisation

In an email interaction, Shrenik Gandhi and Mitesh Kothari, founders of White Rivers Media, highlighted the key achievements of the agency, the key marketing trends in 2023, and a lot more.

From a business point of view, what are the key achievements of the agency this year?

Gandhi: This year was indeed special. We inked strategic and tactical campaigns for brands like Dettol, Frooti, Crunchyroll India, boAt, Glenmark, Pass Pass Pulse, and Radico Khaitan, among others.

We carved an all-new niche in the localisation of international internet sensations for India. We brought the multicultural international dance group, The Quick Style, to the country on multiple occasions, with their most viral piece of content coming from the boAt collaboration. We also brought YouTube superstar IShowSpeed to India, who thoroughly enjoyed getting caught up in the World Cup fever.

We splashed a larger-than-life Gadar 2 mural on Mumbai’s tapestry for Zee Studios, crafted a unique Oppenheimer experience on WeTransfer for Universal Pictures India, and spearheaded digital promotions for some marquee shows from Sony LIV and Amazon miniTV.

Beyond social media, White Rivers Digital Studios churned impactful digital films for Dettol, Swiggy Dineout, and Astral Foundation. We launched ‘Capital Z’, a proprietary generation-focused research service lab that leverages up-to-the-minute knowledge reserves for brand-Gen Z alignment. Our ‘CulTech Curation Matrix’, which blends trendsetting tech and culture, delivered impactful brand engagement.

In collaboration with the Curativity platform, we created from scratch the identity of ‘Say Never’, the brand-new caffeine-based energy drink from Tata NourishCo.

With 200+ awards for our campaigns and being bestowed with 16 ‘Agency of the Year’ titles in 2023 alone, we have become the most awarded independent digital and creative agency of the year.

What are the key marketing trends that stood out for you in 2023?

Kothari: This year, technology wasn't just a tool; it was a catalyst. AI and CGI weren't mere buzzwords; they breathed life into brands, crafting captivating experiences. We landed big hits in the AI and CGI arenas with compelling content envisioned and engineered for DS Group's Pulse Candy, Zee5 Global, Universal Pictures India, and Red Chillies Entertainment, amongst many others.

We also pioneered the industry's first Instagram reel trailer for Zee Studios' Gadar 2, with our larger-than-life mural for the film sparking a national conversation. Even the WeTransfer integration for Oppenheimer became a canvas for innovation.

We brought the international dance group Quick Style to India, creating a viral cultural phenomenon with various brand collaborations. We also made our mark in the gaming industry, hosting YouTube sensation iShowSpeed for his first-ever voyage to India. The year 2023 was one of embracing tech-fuelled storytelling, making bold moves, and celebrating sought-after wins.

What are the key tasks that you have listed on your to-do list for 2024?

Gandhi: We will continue our aspiration to make WRM a nationwide tech-first creative powerhouse a reality. Given that generative AI is fundamentally altering global creative business models, we will ensure our brands continue to set the pace. We're looking forward to breaking borders again with our creative storytelling and winning bigger and better in the global awards arena. We are looking for brands and partners who crave innovation that breaks the mould and sets new trends, not merely follow them.

What advertising trends will take the spotlight in 2024?

Kothari: Forget cookie-cutter campaigns; 2024 is an open mic for hyper-personalisation. Conversational AI chatbots will become your daily driver, offering instant solutions and tailored experiences. Big data will help you craft unique campaigns. AR and VR will take over with immersive brand stories that blur the lines between reality and imagination, as ethics becomes a primary discussion point.

Sustainability and social values become the new currency, and brands with purpose will win hearts. Consumers crave authenticity, so expect transparent storytelling and genuine connections. Short-form video will reign supreme, with Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts setting the stage for micro-stories. The gaming sector will also level up, with brands tapping into the booming subculture, creating interactive experiences, and collaborating with influencers like never before.

2024 for the advertising industry will be…

Gandhi: 2024 for the advertising industry will be a year of reinvention. Mobile gaming will pave the way for organic brand integrations, seamlessly woven into immersive gaming worlds. But it won't be all thumbs and pixels. AI will also take centre stage to orchestrate hyper-personalised experiences. Authenticity will rise as consumers, tired of inauthentic influencer endorsements and performative purpose-washing, crave genuine connections.