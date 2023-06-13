White Rivers Media launches Gen Z research lab Capital Z

Independent digital marketing agency White Rivers Media has rolled out its proprietary generation-focused research service lab ‘Capital Z’, a research-based service lab. The research lab is spearheaded by Keren Benjamin and Swejal Gangan and led by a team of in-house researchers, where the team works closely with the stakeholders at the business end to identify trends, insights and behavioural patterns to curate a Gen Z first brand strategy.

Capital Z leverages up to the minute knowledge reserve for brand-generation alignment, and is here to help build brand intelligence by structured decoding of Gen Z’s social and commercial sensibilities.

Accounting for about 27 percent of India’s total population, Gen Z is one of the dominant drivers of the digital economy at present. Most industry verticals have already outlined the shift in their consumption and contribution patterns but are yet to derive long-term actionable intelligence.

Capital Z and its bouquet of primary and secondary research services aim to strengthen impact across multiple sectors including media/entertainment, banking, insurance and finance, real estate, sports and fitness, D2C to name a few. Capital Z has already onboarded some initial sets of key brands.

Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and chief executive officer, White Rivers Media, said, “At WRM, we believe in ‘being the most’, and to make the most of the crest of Gen Z in the digital world, our new venture ‘Capital Z’ joins in. With an overwhelming supply of information at their fingertips, Gen Z is malleable regarding brand choices and quick to switch interests. It’s a walk on thin ice for brands to position themselves in this landscape—a problem that our new lab will resourcefully solve.”