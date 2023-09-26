Why Gen Z is crazy about live fests — with small brands having some fun too

YouTube recently announced bringing its YouTube Fanfest (YTFF) back to the live stage. The event is scheduled to happen on September 27 in Mumbai. But YouTube is not the only company driving the wheel of fest culture in India in the age of post-pandemic freedom.

As pandemic restrictions eased, the fest culture boomed worldwide. Besides YouTube's Fanfest going offline, Spotify organised a rap fest last year, and Tinder hosted the Queer Made Weekend. Globally, live concerts are making a comeback. Different genres, but the same goal, of bringing communities together, are thus having a direct and positive impact on Gen Z.

For a generation stereotyped as 'lazy' during the pandemic, Gen Z is now physically out there, and, in a way, redefining the fest culture. Organisers are keen to cater to their preferences — with reels competitions, e-sports corners, and AI experiences common to almost every fest. These trends resonate with Gen Z.

But what's driving Gen Z's fascination with live fests?

"I feel Gen Z has understood that life is not (only) about hustling and being stressed. So fests offer a huge opportunity for them to let loose," said Tena Jaiin, a digital content creator.

Experts said Gen Z craves genuine connections and real-life experiences. This desire fuels various fest trends. For example, in the UK and the US, 25 percent of GenZers plan to attend fests in 2023, according to Student Beans Insights. India follows suit.

So, what exactly does Gen Z seek from these fests?

Well, apart from the need for real-life moments, music, and delicious food, Gen Z has some specific fest desires.

As per Jaiin, who runs a YouTube channel with her sister which has over three million subscribers, with the primary demographic being Gen Z, the generation is looking for good food, gaming avenues, sustainable shopping options by small business owners and live music concerts in fests.

Now that we know that Gen Z loves fests, here's an intriguing fact: Brands love them too! Fanfests and music fests provide an excellent way for brands to connect with the Gen Z consumer.

"Fests are a great avenue for brands to test their products, as the generation loves going to fests hence more brands and even small businesses, like businesses that are built out of Instagram, are also pushing to put their products out in these fests. They get to attract the generation, give them free samples and even get their products tested. Another factor that the brands have (in their favour) is that Gen Z is the social media savvy generation and when they visit a fest it will be all over their social media, giving brands more visibility even to the generation whioch has not attended the fest," said content creator Techno Gamerz aka Ujjwal Chaurasia, who runs his YouTube Channel with over 35 million followers,

One reason for the fest surge is the stronger sense of social media community. Most of these fests foster communities, where GenZers can meet their favourite content creators and like-minded individuals.

How do content creators make the most of these fests to attract Gen Z fans?

"At fests, especially fanfests, content creators get to interact with their audience out of the screen. It's a great way for creators to build and grow their audience. The fests make the content creators come across as more authentic," said Pranav Panpalia, Founder, OpraahFx.

Meanwhile digital content creator Paayal Jain said Gen Z likes talking about the real stuff and being real is what can help creators build their community.'

"Fanfests are a huge opportunity for creators to build their community and as they are live with their fans they get to connect with them better and grow the community that they have built online. So meeting fans, talking to them, being genuine is what can help creators to get more from the generation at such events," she added.

Meanwhile Vikas Jain, freelance social media marketing expert based out of Hyderabad, mentioned that to get the most out of this generation, the creators need to give something back as well.

"Meet your fans, let them know by creating a buzz that you'll be there at the event, organise online competitions among your followers and reward them at the event, do fan meet-ups, get your presence on their social media and make the generation feel valued for being your fan," he added.