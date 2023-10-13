Why Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath avoids Hermes and Louis Vuitton

Co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath, 37, has stopped buying ultra-luxury brands. In the latest episode of his podcast 'WTF is with Nikhil Kamath', he explained that marketing strategies of brands like Hermes and Louis Vuitton put him off as they seem to be based on offending customers.

Kamath shared that ultra-luxury brands make their customers “build a relationship” before they sell a product to them. The consumer has to jump through several hoops before they can get their hands on the product they want, apparently a strategy with which these brands increase the perceived value of their products.

“In the last 3-4 years, I have completely stopped buying from ultra-luxury brands like Hermes and Louis Vuitton because I feel they play you. Their entire marketing strategy seems to be to offend and get some kind of a reaction out of you and then buy from them,” said Kamath.

“That is the most offensive thing – you go to a shop where they are marking up a product one is to 1,000 times and then say you can't buy this product until you build a relationship with us or get on a list or all of these hoops that you have to jump through,” he further added.