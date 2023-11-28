Wunderman Thompson's Mirum collaborates with WebEngage

In a strategic move aimed at redefining customer engagement, Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, and WebEngage, a full stack retention operating system, have joined forces.

The collaboration is set to bring together Mirum’s experience and expertise in MarTech and WebEngage's comprehensive marketing automation platform.

The partnership will transform the CRM landscape, empowering businesses to supercharge their customer relationships with precision and panache.

Commenting on the partnership, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, "This is a significant partnership for both Mirum and WebEngage as we are two best-in-class players working towards delivering value to our customers. The strong synergy of WebEngage's robust platform with our expertise in delivering MarTech projects will surely create a more holistic approach to delivering a top-tier customer engagement solution, enabling our clients to achieve even greater success. We have just begun, and I am happy to share we already have some great wins on the way."