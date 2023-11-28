Wunderman Thompson's Mirum collaborates with WebEngage

In a strategic move aimed at redefining customer engagement, Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, and WebEngage, a full stack retention operating system, have joined forces.
The collaboration is set to bring together Mirum’s experience and expertise in MarTech and WebEngage's comprehensive marketing automation platform.
The partnership will transform the CRM landscape, empowering businesses to supercharge their customer relationships with precision and panache.
Commenting on the partnership, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, "This is a significant partnership for both Mirum and WebEngage as we are two best-in-class players working towards delivering value to our customers. The strong synergy of WebEngage's robust platform with our expertise in delivering MarTech projects will surely create a more holistic approach to delivering a top-tier customer engagement solution, enabling our clients to achieve even greater success. We have just begun, and I am happy to share we already have some great wins on the way."
Apoorv Sood, vice president of global business development and partnerships, WebEngage, said, “The digital era has reshaped the way businesses operate and embracing digital transformation is no longer an option but a necessity. Brands need to constantly reinvent their engagement strategies, whether it involves better understanding their customers, enhancing engagement models or deployment of personalised user experiences. In line with our core philosophy of Simplifying Customer Engagement and Retention for brands, we are proud to announce this full stack solution under one roof in partnership with Mirum India. Clients of both WebEngage and Mirum, as well as brands looking to stay ahead of the curve will benefit from this solution.”