comScore

Quantum Brief

Xiaomi witnesses 200 percent growth in smartphone category during Diwali

The growth has been driven by the strong demand for 5G smartphones launched by the brand earlier this year.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2023 5:17 PM
Xiaomi witnesses 200 percent growth in smartphone category during Diwali
As per a report by IDC India, Xiaomi claimed the top spot at the end of September in terms of smartphone volumes. (Representative Image: Rodion Kutsaiev via Unsplash)

Chinese tech conglomerate Xiaomi has reported that it has seen a 200 percent YoY growth during the Diwali season. The growth has been driven by the strong demand for 5G smartphones launched by the brand earlier this year.

"All things coming together, our 5G sales this Diwali as compared to the last Diwali grew by 200 percent, spurred by the rapid 5G rollout by Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio," said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

He added that "Streaming cricket world cup matches was such a natural use case for 5G". The top five cities for Xiaomi India were Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kozhikode, and Surat. "For a company that was number four in the beginning of the year, to be clear on strategy and execute this and to climb up the ranks, we are very happy with the way things are progressing.”

As per a report by IDC India, Xiaomi claimed the top spot at the end of September in terms of smartphone volumes.

Xiaomi’s TV business has also seen great growth. There has been a 30 percent growth YoY during the festive season, with the World Cup coinciding with Diwali.


Tags
First Published on Nov 23, 2023 5:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise