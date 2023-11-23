Xiaomi witnesses 200 percent growth in smartphone category during Diwali

Chinese tech conglomerate Xiaomi has reported that it has seen a 200 percent YoY growth during the Diwali season. The growth has been driven by the strong demand for 5G smartphones launched by the brand earlier this year.

"All things coming together, our 5G sales this Diwali as compared to the last Diwali grew by 200 percent, spurred by the rapid 5G rollout by Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio," said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

He added that "Streaming cricket world cup matches was such a natural use case for 5G". The top five cities for Xiaomi India were Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kozhikode, and Surat. "For a company that was number four in the beginning of the year, to be clear on strategy and execute this and to climb up the ranks, we are very happy with the way things are progressing.”

As per a report by IDC India, Xiaomi claimed the top spot at the end of September in terms of smartphone volumes.