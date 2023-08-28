YoungGuns Class Of 2023: GoZoop’s Prardhana Chillarige and Nishant Chhinkwani

Prardhana Chillarige is the associate director of brand strategy at GoZoop. She started as a graphic designer and quickly found her passion in brand strategy and has been excelling ever since.

With eight years of marketing experience, Chillarige's expertise spans across different areas from entertainment, aviation, FMGC, BFSI, Consumer Products to B2B clients. She's been instrumental in launching brands like Parle Nutricrunch, Project by Pizza Express, Tata Studi, FitAF, Tim Hortons India, and NueGo.

Building key clients is her superpower, says everyone who knows her. She led the charge and won clients like Saint Gobain India, DBS Bank India, Louis Phillippe, Ecovacs, Air India, Zee TV, Metro Shoes, Parle Milano, and many others for the agency.

Apart from brand strategy, Prardhana also loves the challenging world of creative. From writing compelling copy to creating captivating visualisations and even exploring the exciting world of AI – she enjoys bringing order to the chaotic world of creative and communications.

She worked on the highly anticipated Mumbai launch of the Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, Tim Hortons. With a localised campaign #PudhilStationTimHortons, the brand created hype and intrigue for the market.

Chillarige was also a part of the team that worked on the recent viral hiring post for Air India. The iconic airline brand made waves on social media with its clever use of the International Radiotelephony Spelling Alphabet (ICAO), a popular communication system among pilots and aviation professionals. Their interactive messaging, infused with a strong insight, struck a chord and earned praise from netizens for its wit.

Chillarige worked on Fit AF’s brand launch films. Fit AF, a Hyderabad-based startup in the whey protein industry launched a striking and layered messaging through the campaign #TumseHoga, which was both seeded doubt and cheer at the same time. Take a look.

Chillarige’s teammate Nishant Chhinkwani has an interesting background. From being a rock-band promoter, then a chartered accountant, and finally finding solace in words and turning into a copywriter and having two half-written screenplays tucked away in Google Docs, Chhinkwani’s has come a long way. The Air India chapter was a turning point in Chhinkwani’s career. He was part of a team which created campaigns in the form of print ads, airport collaterals and hoardings for Air India’s new international route launches. He was also one of the creative minds behind the rebranding campaign of Xotik beverages’ flagship drink, Jeeru which has set its eyes on the next generation of consumers popularly known as the GenZ.

Chhinkwani is currently a creative Director at GoZoop.

