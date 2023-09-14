comScore

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony Merger Case: After IDBI Bank, now Axis moves NCLAT against Zee

The NCLAT has served notice to the company in response to Axis Finance's plea.

By  MoneycontrolSep 14, 2023 2:44 PM
Zee-Sony Merger Case: After IDBI Bank, now Axis moves NCLAT against Zee
Earlier, IDBI Bank moved the appellate tribunal to challenge the NCLT's approval for Sony-Zee merger. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Axis Finance has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony. The NCLAT has served notice to the company in response to Axis Finance's plea.

The merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony is a significant development in the media and entertainment industry, and it appears that Axis Finance has raised objections related to the merger.

Earlier, IDBI Bank approached the appellate tribunal to challenge the NCLT's approval for Sony-Zee merger. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, ZEEL on September 6 said the company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank before the NCLAT.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)


Tags
First Published on Sep 14, 2023 2:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Sony Sports Network launches new ad campiagn ahead of 19th Asian Games

Sony Sports Network launches new ad campiagn ahead of 19th Asian Games

Quantum Brief

MobiKwik partners with Manoj Bajpayee for campaign on credit card bill payment solutions

MobiKwik partners with Manoj Bajpayee for campaign on credit card bill payment solutions

Quantum Brief

Simplilearn joins forces with Wondrlab to launch new ad campaign

Simplilearn joins forces with Wondrlab to launch new ad campaign

Quantum Brief

Sociowash bags the social media mandate of LEAD, a school edtech company

Sociowash bags the social media mandate of LEAD, a school edtech company

Quantum Brief

Aditya Birla Group to launch paints business under brand name ‘Birla Opus’

Aditya Birla Group to launch paints business under brand name ‘Birla Opus’

Quantum Brief

Zomato announces integration in Bollywood film Jawan

Zomato announces integration in Bollywood film Jawan

Quantum Brief

TRAI announces consultation paper on regulatory issues for OTT players

TRAI announces consultation paper on regulatory issues for OTT players