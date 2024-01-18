comScore

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger: Punit Goenka offered to give up CEO position in merged entity?

Sony is said to have rejected the proposal, advocating for their executive NP Singh to assume the leadership role in the merged entity.

By  Storyboard18Jan 18, 2024 11:47 AM
Zee-Sony merger: Punit Goenka offered to give up CEO position in merged entity?
Storyboard18 had earlier reported, Sony rejected the proposal, advocating for their executive NP Singh to assume the leadership role in the merged entity due to stringent corporate governance norms in Japan and the US. (Source: Moneycontrol)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO, Punit Goenka had reportedly offered to step down from the chief executive role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, ET NOW reported quoting insiders.

This could have potentially resolved the ongoing tussle between the two media firms, currently operating under an extended deadline of January 20, to finalise the merger. The negotiations are primarily centered around disagreements regarding leadership issues.

Storyboard18 had earlier reported, Sony rejected the proposal, advocating for their executive NP Singh to assume the leadership role in the merged entity due to stringent corporate governance norms in Japan and the US.

But per the initial agreement, Goenka was slated to assume the role of MD and CEO in the merged venture. SPNI (Sony Pictures Networks India) was intended to hold 50.86 percent of the company, Zee's promoters would have 3.99 percent, and the remaining 45.15 percent was to be allocated to public shareholders. Neither Zee nor Sony wanted to move from their leadership candidature.

Sony Group Corp. was reportedly also considering abandoning the $10 billion merger deal with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. over disagreements on Zee CEO Punit Goenka leading the merged entity.

Amidst speculations of the deal falling apart, in a regulatory filing on January 9, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited claimed that the merger was on track.


Tags
First Published on Jan 18, 2024 11:47 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Why is Orry planning his own “demise”?

Why is Orry planning his own “demise”?

Quantum Brief

Davos 2024: Clients charged up about Gen AI, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Davos 2024: Clients charged up about Gen AI, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Quantum Brief

Davos 2024 | India pushes women empowerment & gender equality through new global alliance to meet G20 commitments

Davos 2024 | India pushes women empowerment & gender equality through new global alliance to meet G20 commitments

Quantum Brief

Does the advertising industry need a dose of its own medicine?: GCPL chief Sudhir Sitapati's full speech

Does the advertising industry need a dose of its own medicine?: GCPL chief Sudhir Sitapati's full speech

Quantum Brief

Indian government contemplates stricter regulations to combat deepfake threat

Indian government contemplates stricter regulations to combat deepfake threat

Quantum Brief

Sudhir Sitapati on why advertising agencies need to reinvent themselves

Sudhir Sitapati on why advertising agencies need to reinvent themselves

Quantum Brief

Vh1 announces the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a one-stop destination for anime enthusiasts

Vh1 announces the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a one-stop destination for anime enthusiasts

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger: January 20 deadline sparks last-minute negotiations, what’s at stake

Zee-Sony merger: January 20 deadline sparks last-minute negotiations, what’s at stake