comScore

Quantum Brief

Zee's Punit Goenka to be potentially ousted? Shareholders call for EGM

Shareholders had also reached out to the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) asking for regulatory interventions to talk about the excessive delay in the merger of the two entities i.e Zee and Sony.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2024 8:17 PM
Zee's Punit Goenka to be potentially ousted? Shareholders call for EGM
This is not the first time that there’s been an ousting attempt at Goenka.

Institutional shareholders at Zee have been contemplating calling an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to potentially oust MD and CEO Punit Goenka after the merger failed to materialise causing financial and legal problems for ZEEL. Shareholders had also reached out to the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) asking for regulatory interventions to talk about the excessive delay in the merger of the two entities i.e Zee and Sony.

The merger fell through after two years of back and forth and due diligence because of the disagreement between the two parties wherein Sony wanted to bar Goenka from holding any executive position in the merged entity while Goenka wished to continue as MD and CEO of the newly formed company.

This is not the first time that there’s been an ousting attempt at Goenka. In 2021, the then minority shareholder Invesco Mutual Fund called for an EGM to oust Goenka to accelerate the merger of Zee with Reliance’s media arm Viacom18.

Zee emerged victorious from the entanglement and Invesco was forced to withdraw. The latter then ended up divesting its shares in Zee.

Coming back to the current situation, while this sets precedent for investors like Nippon and LIC to call for a EGM, Goenka with his meagre 4 percent share has been known to able to sway Zee’s board every now and then.


Tags
First Published on Jan 23, 2024 8:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Goafest 2024 - India's ad festival to be held from 29th-31st May 2024

Goafest 2024 - India's ad festival to be held from 29th-31st May 2024

Quantum Brief

Does Zee have a new buyer?

Does Zee have a new buyer?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger end: Unilever, P&G likely to join forces with new potential merger on the block

Zee-Sony merger end: Unilever, P&G likely to join forces with new potential merger on the block

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger saga ends: Media buyers react to mega merger’s termination

Zee-Sony merger saga ends: Media buyers react to mega merger’s termination

Quantum Brief

Zee Sony merger: Zee spent Rs. 176.20 crore on compliances to see through merger

Zee Sony merger: Zee spent Rs. 176.20 crore on compliances to see through merger

Quantum Brief

Zomato's clever marketing stunt takes Mumbai metro by storm

Zomato's clever marketing stunt takes Mumbai metro by storm

Quantum Brief

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: President Murmu's letter to PM Modi on inauguration ceremony

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: President Murmu's letter to PM Modi on inauguration ceremony