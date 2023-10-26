Zivame brings out Check Yourself Out campaign to raise breast cancer awareness

In a an effort to raise breast cancer awareness, Zivame launched the "Check Yourself Out" campaign, a reinterpretation of the everyday act of self-reflection in front of the mirror. Women worldwide regularly steal moments to glance at their reflections. Zivame harnesses the power of mirrors to promote an essential cause: encouraging women to perform self-examinations for early breast cancer detection.

The "Check Yourself Out" campaign has taken shape across Zivame's network of 165+ stores throughout India. Zivame has placed Pink Ribbons and co-branded stickers, on the mirrors in their fitting rooms.

This landing page provides step-by-step guidance on self-examination and shares intriguing data about breast cancer. To expand the campaign's reach even further, Zivame has placed co-branded QR codes on mirrors in top 33 malls across the country.

Zivame has also joined hands with Manipal Hospitals to further incentivise consumers to proactively test. Zivame, Manipal Hospitals, and SAP organized a Walkathon that took place on October 18. The Walkathon with 250+ people participating, further raised awareness about the importance of regular self-examination and mammography in the fight against breast cancer.