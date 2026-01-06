Bengaluru part-time Rapido rider shares ₹1,820 earnings from 4-day stint

A Bengaluru resident recently shared his part-time earnings as a Rapido bike captain over a four-day stint, sparking attention on Reddit for its detailed breakdown. The user, posting under the handle “No_Election7476”, described his experience and offered insights for others considering ride-sharing gigs.

The rider worked approximately four to five hours per day, mainly after 10 pm, citing Rapido’s 20% night fare incentive between 10 PM and 6 AM. He also noted that the platform did not deduct any commission from his earnings, possibly due to a prior regulatory issue in the city.

According to the Reddit post, on Day one, the rider completed two shifts, 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm and 11 pm to 1:30 am, earning ₹170 and ₹460 respectively, totaling ₹630. On Day two, his earnings reached ₹750 for five hours across two shifts. Day three and Day four each brought in ₹420 over three to four hours of night riding.

After factoring in petrol costs of around ₹400, his net earnings for the four days came to roughly ₹1,820 for 17 hours on the road. He rode a Super Splendor bike, covering a total of 200 km, and highlighted the lighter traffic and decent night demand as perks of working late hours.

The Redditor advised others to consider Rapido as a side hustle rather than a primary income source, noting that while the money isn’t life-changing, it can serve as short-term or emergency cash for bike owners.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 2:30 PM