Customer drags Mahindra Thar to dealership with donkeys after months of vehicle troubles

ADVERTISEMENT
A Junnar resident created an unusual spectacle in Wakad after he used a pair of donkeys to tow his Mahindra Thar to a dealership, staging a dramatic protest over what he claimed were persistent and unresolved mechanical problems with the vehicle. Ganesh Sangade had purchased the Thar only a few months earlier, but he stated that the SUV began showing faults soon after delivery and that repeated complaints to Mahindra Sahyadri Motors near the Hinjawadi Flyover went nowhere.
Frustrated by what he described as months of inaction, he decided to make a public statement by dragging the malfunctioning SUV to the showroom in a symbolic act meant to highlight his grievances. To ensure the protest could not be ignored, he arranged a brief procession with dhol-tasha drummers, transforming the demonstration into a spectacle that drew large crowds and quickly spread across social media.
Pune: Frustrated Mahindra Thar Owner Ties Donkeys To SUV, Drags It To Wakad Showroom In Protest pic.twitter.com/3s2LizjBhF— Pune First (@Pune_First) November 13, 2025
Sangade informed that he had chosen the Thar for its reputation as a rugged and reliable vehicle, but instead it had brought him nothing but trouble. He stated that even after servicing it multiple times in line with company advice, none of the issues had been resolved. According to him, the SUV suffered from water leakage, extremely poor mileage that forced him to refuel daily, rust spots appearing on the body paint, and unusually loud engine noise that made driving uncomfortable.
The protest has since generated significant debate online regarding customer service standards within the automobile sector. While some users found humour in the theatrics of the demonstration, many expressed sympathy for Sangade and argued that such incidents reflect broader consumer frustration with inadequate after-sales support.