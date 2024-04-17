            

      Elon Musk-owned X takes down certain political posts on ECI's order

      The posts contain political content from parties, candidates and officials.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2024 10:29 AM
      Elon Musk-owned X takes down certain political posts on ECI's order
      The commission mentioned four posts on X by YSR Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Andhra Pradesh’s former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar’s deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary. (Representative Image: Rubaitul Azad via Unsplash)

      Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X, upon the Election Commission’s request has restricted certain posts from India, said a news report.

      The posts contain political content from parties, candidates and officials.

      The microblogging platform has been asked by the EC to restrain these posts till the poll period. These posts, as per the emails posted by X sent by ECI nodal officer, violate certain provisions under Model Code of Conduct (MCC), like prohibiting criticism of the private lives of candidates or leaders and the sharing unverified allegations.

      X made it clear that while it has taken down the posts, it disagrees with the takedown orders. “We disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts and political speech in general,” the company said.

      Musk too disagreed with the order given by the EC stating that all posts on the platform were ‘freedom of speech’.

      X in a statement said that they have informed the affected users of the order and has requested the EC to publish all of its takedown orders going forward.

      “We have notified the affected users and in the interest of transparency, we are publishing the takedown orders here. We call on the Election Commission to publish all of its takedown orders going forward,” said X in the post.

      The commission mentioned four posts on X by YSR Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Andhra Pradesh’s former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar’s deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 17, 2024 10:29 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Bang In The Middle calls out Medanta for using rejected campaign idea

      Bang In The Middle calls out Medanta for using rejected campaign idea

      How it Works

      User-generated content rivals OTT and traditional media in India: Accenture

      User-generated content rivals OTT and traditional media in India: Accenture

      Digital

      Sex-ed content creators discuss shadowbanning and censorship on Meta platforms

      Sex-ed content creators discuss shadowbanning and censorship on Meta platforms

      Social Media

      Why has the BCCI stopped IPL commentators, players, teams, from sharing photos/videos from stadiums on match days?

      Why has the BCCI stopped IPL commentators, players, teams, from sharing photos/videos from stadiums on match days?

      Social Media

      Meta introduces AI chatbot on WhatsApp; currently accessible to select users

      Meta introduces AI chatbot on WhatsApp; currently accessible to select users

      Social Media

      Scam alert!: Nikhil Kamath warns users about scams in his name; has a request for brands too

      Scam alert!: Nikhil Kamath warns users about scams in his name; has a request for brands too

      Digital

      Angry Mittal?: Anupam Mittal "shocked" after Meta disables his company's account

      Angry Mittal?: Anupam Mittal "shocked" after Meta disables his company's account