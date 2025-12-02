‘I hate what I do’: Bengaluru 22-year-old’s viral video on Gen Z burnout gets lauded by netizens

A video posted by 22-year-old Bengaluru resident Aanshul Uthaiah announcing that he was preparing to resign from his full-time job has gone viral, resonating widely with young professionals who identify with the pressures of early-career burnout and the desire to prioritise personal fulfilment. Uthaiah took to Instagram on a Sunday, stating that he intended to quit his job the following day and that he had no clear plan for what he would do next, sharing that he disliked both his work and his current circumstances.

He stated that although he had been accepted into two universities in Australia for higher studies, he did not want to pursue either option because he was unwilling to return to academic life. He spoke about finding his full-time job dull and mentally exhausting, saying it had reached a point where he felt unable to continue and believed he was wasting his time. He also said his parents were unhappy with his decision to step away from a steady income.

At the time of posting, Uthaiah had around 10,000 followers on Instagram; within 48 hours, his audience had doubled and now exceeds 20,000. The video has crossed two million views, with Uthaiah, who began creating content three months ago, stating that he intends to put his full effort into this new direction. The fitness enthusiast, who describes himself as an average gym grower, frequently uploads workout videos as part of his online presence.

Following the surge of attention, he shared a second video filmed on Monday and published the next day, in which he admitted he was frightened and unsure about actually quitting. He said he was experiencing second thoughts as he prepared to leave for work, explaining that part of him wanted more time to decide while another part urged him to take the leap. He spoke about the fear of having no stable job or income but also acknowledged that he derived no joy from his current role and questioned whether he would ever take a career risk if not now.

Among the more than 2,000 comments on the initial video were messages of humour and encouragement, with one user suggesting that Bengaluru’s cold, gloomy weather had triggered his Sunday blues, while others voiced support and urged him to prioritise his aspirations and growth.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 4:01 PM