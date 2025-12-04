Man quits ₹25 lakh job to deliver food before launching cloud kitchen, hailed as ‘real entrepreneur’

A man who resigned from his ₹25 lakh-per-annum corporate role to work as a food delivery partner has sparked admiration online after an X user revealed the strategic reason behind his decision.

Posting on X, user Enji Vi (@original_ngv) said his friend abruptly quit his high-paying job, leaving his parents distressed and pleading with him to intervene. The family, Enji noted, was particularly anxious as the man is due to marry next year and had recently purchased a car, adding to the financial strain.

A friend of mine left his 25 lpa+ job to become a Swiggy / Rapido driver. And no I'm not joking.



His parents called me asking me to talk sense into him, crying literally. He was going to get married next year. And just bought a car.



I spoke with him, and the reason shocked me.… — enji vi (@original_ngv) December 3, 2025

“A friend of mine left his 25 LPA+ job to become a Swiggy/Rapido driver… His parents called me asking me to talk sense into him, crying literally,” Enji wrote. But what seemed reckless at first had a deliberate motive.

According to Enji, his friend lives in an area densely populated with students and office-goers and plans to launch a cloud kitchen with a six-month financial runway. To understand what dishes would appeal most to the local market, he chose to work as a food delivery rider for a few weeks and study ordering patterns firsthand.

“He wanted to learn his menu before starting it… In order to learn which food his locality liked most, he became a food delivery boy,” Enji explained.

Through this hands-on research, the aspiring entrepreneur has already shortlisted 12 potential SKUs he believes could be sold at low cost but high volume. His projections suggest the business could become profitable within three to four months.

Despite his clarity and determination, Enji said the man’s family and friends remain sceptical, with some even mocking the decision. He has also dealt with social discomfort, including being scolded by building watchmen while on duty. Still, he remains committed to his plan. “He is still going through with it, and I support him 100%,” Enji said.

The story struck a chord online, with many praising his practical approach and willingness to start from the ground up. “Takes guts to downgrade your lifestyle to upgrade your future,” one user wrote. Another commented, “That’s real market research… No assumptions. Just ground-level truth.” A third added, “This is real entrepreneurship — getting close to the customer until the data becomes instinct.”

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 3:27 PM