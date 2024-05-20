            

      Mumbai goes Voting: Celebrities step out to vote in Mumbai during 2024 Lok Sabha elections

      Find out which celebrities stepped out to vote in Mumbai during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

      By  Varun ShethMay 20, 2024 6:20 PM
      Mumbai goes Voting: Celebrities step out to vote in Mumbai during 2024 Lok Sabha elections
      Among the first votes were Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. After casting their ballots, renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee and his spouse Shabana Raza also showed off their inked fingers.

      Numerous Bollywood and business celebrities stepped out to vote in Mumbai during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, doing their civic responsibility and inspiring others to take part in the political process.

      Among the first votes were Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. After casting their ballots, renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee and his spouse Shabana Raza also showed off their inked fingers.

      Anupam Mittal, a businessman, participated in the voting process and shared his experience on Instagram to inspire others to carry out their civic responsibilities.

      R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita cast their votes, with Madhavan sharing a video of the moment on his Twitter.

      Shahid Kapoor joined the chorus of Bollywood celebrities who ensured their votes were counted by casting a ballot. He posted a story on Instagram for the same.

      Producer Boney Kapoor was spotted carrying out his electoral duties at the polls with his daughter Khushi Kapoor.

      Superstar Akshay Kumar, who reclaimed his Indian citizenship in August 2023, cast his first ballot and joyfully told the media that he did it outside the polls. An ecstatic picture of him was taken and posted on Twitter by ANI.

      TV personality Hina Khan encouraged her Instagram fans to vote by sharing her own voting experience. You may view her post here.


      Tags
      First Published on May 20, 2024 6:20 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Social Media

      "Nandini will be the star in the World Cup": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on WC team sponsorship

      "Nandini will be the star in the World Cup": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on WC team sponsorship

      Social Media

      What’s Anupam Mittal’s take on GenZ in the workplace? Find out.

      What’s Anupam Mittal’s take on GenZ in the workplace? Find out.

      Social Media

      Alia Bhatt added to social media 'celebrity blackout list'

      Alia Bhatt added to social media 'celebrity blackout list'

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal: Recent controversies and challenges faced in the tech Industry

      Social Media

      Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday by revisiting early days

      Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday by revisiting early days

      Social Media

      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

      Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan’s 3 P’s of success. What are they?

      Social Media

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

      Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post