Mumbai goes Voting: Celebrities step out to vote in Mumbai during 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Numerous Bollywood and business celebrities stepped out to vote in Mumbai during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, doing their civic responsibility and inspiring others to take part in the political process.

Among the first votes were Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. After casting their ballots, renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee and his spouse Shabana Raza also showed off their inked fingers.

Anupam Mittal, a businessman, participated in the voting process and shared his experience on Instagram to inspire others to carry out their civic responsibilities.

R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita cast their votes, with Madhavan sharing a video of the moment on his Twitter.

Pls go vote and have a day in the way you are governed. ❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TLOSqvPiy6 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 20, 2024

Shahid Kapoor joined the chorus of Bollywood celebrities who ensured their votes were counted by casting a ballot. He posted a story on Instagram for the same.

Producer Boney Kapoor was spotted carrying out his electoral duties at the polls with his daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who reclaimed his Indian citizenship in August 2023, cast his first ballot and joyfully told the media that he did it outside the polls. An ecstatic picture of him was taken and posted on Twitter by ANI.

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar shows the indelible ink mark on his finger after casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.



He says, "...I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter… pic.twitter.com/mN9C9dlvRD — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024