Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal reveals reason behind "pronoun illness" post

Last week, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to X to share his views on gender pronouns which initiated a debate on the microblogging platform.

Aggarwal asked LinkedIn’s AI chatbot about himself and shared the response in the form of a screenshot on X. The chatbot used pronouns “they” and “their” to address the CEO.

He wrote in his post, “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India.”

On Saturday, he shared a detailed post on X about why wrote about the gender pronoun issue, stating that it was "a woke political ideology of entitlement which doesn’t belong in India" and when LinkedIn presumed that Indians needed pronouns, it led to him sharing his views on X.

“As an Indian institution, Ola is for genuine actions on diversity. We run one of the largest women only automotive plants. Not 1 out of 10 lines, or a small section, but the whole plant! Almost 5000 women now and will grow to tens of thousands in the coming years. And regarding gender inclusivity, we don’t need lectures from western companies on how to be inclusive. Our culture didn’t need pronouns to be inclusive for thousands of years. On a personal note, I had visited Ayodhya last year and learnt about how transgenders had been accorded special respect in our culture from ancient times!,” Aggarwal said.

On @Linkedin, @Microsoft and their wokeness.



As an Indian institution, Ola is for genuine actions on diversity. We run one of the largest women only automotive plants. Not 1 out of 10 lines, or a small section, but the whole plant! Almost 5000 women now and will grow to tens of… — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 11, 2024

“On the other hand, the pronouns issue I wrote about is a woke political ideology of entitlement which doesn’t belong in India. I wouldn’t have waded into this debate but clearly Linkedin has presumed Indians need to have pronouns in our life, and that we can’t criticise it. They will bully us into agreeing with them or cancel us out. And if they can do this to me, I’m sure the average user stands no chance. As a founder and CEO, this western DEI system has a major impact on my business as it grows an entitlement mindset in our professional lives and I will fight it,” he said.

Aggarwal further said that the pronouns issue should encourage Indians to go about building their own tech platforms and while he was not against global tech companies, he was concerned his life might be governed by "western Big Tech monopolies.”

Aggarwal said, “This situation brings me to the need for us to build our own Indian tech platforms. I’m not against global tech companies. But as an Indian citizen, I feel concerned that my life will be governed by western Big Tech monopolies and we will be culturally subsumed as the above experience shows. This is not about Ola or any of my companies. Ola is too small to make any impact against this. I want to confront this forced ideology as a free thinking Indian and do what I can in my capacity. So here are the actions I’m taking. Putting my money where my mouth is.”

Furthermore, Aggarwal spoke about his commitment to Indian digital infrastructure.

He said, “We can’t do anything about Linkedin’s monopoly overnight, I’m making a commitment to work with the Indian developer community to build a DPI social media framework. DPIs like UPI, ONDC, Aadhaar etc are a uniquely Indian idea and is even more needed in the world of social media. The only “community guidelines” should be the Indian law. No corporate person should be able to decide what will be banned. Data should be owned by the creators instead of being owned by the corporates who make money using our data and then lecture us on ‘community guidelines!’”

“Since LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft and Ola is a big customer of Azure, we’ve decided to move our entire workload out of Azure to our own Krutrim cloud within the next week. It is a challenge as all developers know, but my team is so charged up about doing this.”