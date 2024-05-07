Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal slams gender pronouns; “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India,” he said

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola recently took to X to share his views on gender pronouns which initiated a debate on the microblogging platform.

Aggarwal asked LinkedIn’s AI chatbot about himself and shared the response in the form of a screenshot on X. The chatbot used pronouns “they” and “their” to address the CEO.

Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India.



Many “big city schools” in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly! pic.twitter.com/q4CwiV6dkE — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 5, 2024

He wrote in his post, “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India.”

He added that many “big city schools” are now teaching kids how to use these gender pronouns. He also said, “Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly!”

"This “pronouns illness” is being perpetuated in India by MNCs without us Indians even realising it,” he said in the post.

Debates have sparked in the posts comment section since, both for and against Aggarwal’s statement.