Startup founder backs Zomato after sharing journey from delivery partner to CEO

A Bengaluru-based startup founder has sparked an online debate after sharing how his stint as a Zomato delivery partner helped him fund his education, remain financially independent and eventually build his own company. The account has also led him to publicly support Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal amid renewed scrutiny of gig work and ultra-fast delivery models.

In a LinkedIn post that has since gained traction, Suraj Biswas, founder and chief executive of deeptech startup Assessli, said his views were shaped by personal experience rather than ideology. Biswas wrote that he worked as a Zomato delivery partner in Bengaluru during 2020–21, before college fully began and prior to launching his startup.

Describing the phase as one of “independence, dignity and opportunity,” Biswas said he took up deliveries to pay his college fees, support his early team and avoid financial dependence. He added that he now runs Assessli with offices in Bengaluru and Kolkata and employs over 40 technology professionals.

Biswas said he earned around ₹40,000 per month while working with Zomato and was aware of fellow delivery partners making between ₹80,000 and ₹90,000 monthly. He also recounted facing safety risks on the job, including incidents of food theft, and said he had accessed medical insurance provided by the platform when required.

According to Biswas, Zomato also coordinated with law enforcement during difficult situations, an experience that influenced his interest in building technology-driven systems. He said it helped him understand how large-scale platforms can function as safety nets while enabling flexible work.

Weighing in on the current controversy surrounding 10-minute deliveries and gig labour conditions, Biswas argued that delivery work should be viewed as independent gig employment rather than coercive labour. He said many riders operate across multiple platforms and that flexibility, not contractual loyalty, defines the sector.

Calling public outrage and blanket bans unsustainable, Biswas advocated for expanding technology-led platforms that create income opportunities, particularly for individuals without formal education. He credited Zomato’s systems with enabling students to earn, migrants to navigate urban economies and workers to choose their own schedules.

The post drew mixed reactions online. Several users echoed Biswas’s views, describing gig work as a source of resilience, exposure and real-world learning. Others, however, countered that individual success stories should not overshadow broader concerns around wage stability, health coverage and long-term social protection for gig workers.

The discussion reflects a growing divide in public discourse, where lived experiences of platform workers coexist with calls for stronger regulatory safeguards in India’s rapidly expanding gig economy.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 11:49 AM