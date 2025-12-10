Swiggy Instamart customer claims he received a ₹1 coin instead of 5g gold coin; video shows delivery agent distressed

A Bengaluru-based customer has alleged that he received a ₹1 coin in place of a 5g gold coin ordered via Swiggy Instamart, prompting fresh concerns over high-value deliveries on quick-commerce platforms.

The user, who shared the incident on X, said the packet arrived sealed but did not contain the gold coin he had paid for. According to him, the order was cancelled and the refund was processed, but the delivery partner appeared visibly upset during the interaction.

Just got a 1 rupee coin instead of 5g Gold Coin from @SwiggyInstamart . While the order has been cancelled, and I have got my money back, the delivery partner was ready to cry.



The whole opening was captured on a video. I hope they are fair with the partner.



Please be careful… pic.twitter.com/iYYHtvsy0k — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 9, 2025

He added that the packet was opened on camera to avoid any dispute. “I hope they are fair with the partner,” he wrote, urging users not to share delivery OTPs before verifying the contents on video.

The post has triggered conversations around product tampering, supply-chain accountability and the rising risks associated with ordering high-value items through instant delivery apps. Swiggy has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.

Consumer-rights groups have repeatedly advised customers to record unboxing of expensive items to protect themselves as well as delivery personnel, who often face punitive action when discrepancies arise.

This report is based on user-generated content posted publicly on social media. The claims have not been independently verified, and the platform or company concerned has not issued an official statement at the time of publication.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 9:39 AM