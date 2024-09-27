Big breaks and exclusives only on Storyboard18: Catch the highlights here

ADVERTISEMENT
Sidharth Malhotra takes a bite of Swiggy; invests in IPO-bound food delivery app
Swiggy's upcoming IPO follows a series of successful funding rounds, with investments pouring in from global venture capital giants such as SoftBank Vision Fund, Accel, and Prosus.
Godrej & Boyce to undergo rebranding after split
Both Godrej Industries Group (GIG) and Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) will continue with Madison as their media agency.
WPP and Omnicom bag Amazon's media account after marathon global review
Amazon had shortlisted the incumbent IPG Mediabrands, WPP's GroupM and Omnicom Media Group for the global pitch.
Nykaa ropes in Sukhleen Aneja as SVP and Business Head for Kay Beauty
Nykaa has appointed Sukhleen Aneja as Senior Vice President and Business Head for Kay Beauty, Nykaa’s first-ever celebrity beauty brand in partnership with Katrina Kaif.
Now ONDC to boost Real Money Gaming industry
The unicorns that have signed Letter of Intent (LoI) to partner with ONDC include likes of Zerodha, EaseMyTrip, Pristyn Care, Cars24, Physics Wallah, PolicyBazaar, OfBusiness, Livspace and GlobalBees.
Prasar Bharati's OTT launch date pushed to October 3
The launch was earlier scheduled for September 15, which is now pushed to October amidst the growing concerns from select broadcasters and streaming platforms.
Draft on surrogate ads guidelines by September-end; no blanket ban on brand extensions
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs held a closed-door meeting on draft guidelines on surrogate advertising concerning the alco-bev industry with ASCI and a few ad agencies.
B4U to face music for airing illegal betting and gambling platform’s ads
B4U Music, one of the leading music channel was airing advertisements of an illegal offshore betting and gambling firm, Melbet.
RMG players submit list of 540 illegal betting and gambling firms with DGGI
According to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), real money online gaming companies constituted 41 percent of the total Rs 2 lakh crore evasion uncovered this year.
Godrej Consumer makes changes in the senior management team
Ashwin Moorthy and Harsh Deep Chhabra inducted into the GCPL Global Management Committee and now part of the senior management.
BL Agro Group signs MoU with DeLaval Sweden, will invest Rs 1500 crore for dairy business
The partnership will strengthen India’s position in the global dairy industry while significantly contributing to the country's sustainability goals.
Meta elevates Gaurav Jeet Singh to Director - Agencies & VC Partnerships, India
Previously, Gaurav Jeet Singh led Meta as head - agency business.
PKL promoting offshore betting, gambling firms; RMG players complain to MIB
The letter which is with Storyboard18 states that illegal betting and gambling platforms are conducting surrogate advertising by sponsoring PKL and participating teams.
PM Modi's I-Day speech spurs DPIIT to fast-track FDI policy for online gaming
DPIIT has written letter to MIB, MeitY, Niti Aayog seeking clarification on the definition of game of chance and game of skill for drafting a policy on 100 percent FDI for online gaming.
Godrej & Boyce elevates Mehernosh Pithawalla to EVP - Strategic Projects, CEO's Office
Mehernosh Pithawalla was the Senior Vice President and Head of brand and strategic insights at Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
ASCI appoints Partha Sinha as its new Chairperson
Partha Sinha succeeds Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Limited, who was elected as chairman of ASCI Board of Governors for the term 2023-2024.
PharmEasy CMO Gaurav Verma elevated to chief business officer
Previously, Gaurav Verma led PharmEasy, an online pharmacy startup, as chief marketing officer.