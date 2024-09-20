BL Agro Group signs MoU | Toxic work culture | SC's YouTube channel hacked

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
BL Agro Group signs MoU with DeLaval Sweden, will invest Rs 1500 crore for dairy business
The partnership will strengthen India’s position in the global dairy industry while significantly contributing to the country's sustainability goals.
Toxic work cultures: A ticking time bomb for India's economy
53% of employees in India say their mental health is having an impact on productivity.
How 'hustle culture' affects employees' health; Experts recommend assessment, analysis, and action
Experts say workplace stress is caused by various factors, including lack of work-life balance, self-criticism, lack of recognition, and poor work organization.
Miscreants hack Supreme Court's official YouTube channel
This hacking incident comes at a time when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal government requested to halt live proceedings of the RG Kar medical college rape and murder case.
E-comm boom fails to deter big brands from investing in brick-and-mortar stores
The D2C lifestyle retailers are choosing omnichannel routes by expanding their stores as customers want the 'touch and feel' experience.
