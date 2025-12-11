Culver Max contests ₹289 cr tax charge | SC delays Online Gaming Law hearing | Crisil sees DTH revenue slide easing to 3–4% in FY26

In an unusual but pragmatic procedural direction, the bench granted liberty to the Income-Tax department to revive the writ petition if the Supreme Court eventually overturns the Hexaware decision.

EXCLUSIVE: Culver Max faces ₹289 crore income escapement charge, contests in Bombay HC

Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., formerly Sony Pictures Networks India, is contesting an Income Tax Department move that alleges the company understated taxable income by ₹289.91 crore for Assessment Year 2019–20. The figure, cited in the Assessing Officer’s order under Section 148A(3), forms the core of the government’s case for reopening the company’s assessment.

Breaking: SC flags need for three judge bench, pushes Online Gaming Law challenge to January

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that the constitutional challenge to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA), 2025 will likely be placed before a three-judge Bench and taken up only on 21 January, 2026, despite repeated pleas from the industry for an urgent hearing.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Suryakant, sitting with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, heard an application for early listing filed by Head Digital Works (HDW), operator of A23, which warned that the sector is facing an unprecedented shutdown even though the law is yet to be notified.

Private DTH revenue decline to ease to 3–4% in FY26 as IPTV push gains momentum: Crisil

India’s private direct-to-home (DTH) operators are expected to face another year of revenue contraction, but the pace of decline is set to ease as companies expand into Internet Protocol television (IPTV) and push bundled broadband-OTT-TV services, according to a new analysis by Crisil Ratings.

Radio City wins relief as Madras HC quashes contempt directions in music royalty case

In a major relief for Music Broadcast Limited, operator of Radio City, the Madras High Court has quashed contempt orders issued in 2024 and 2025, ruling that the directives issued earlier in the music royalty dispute were legally unsustainable.

In its judgment, the Division Bench struck down all directions previously issued by the single judge, including the requirement for Radio City to deposit 50% of the alleged royalty dues and to submit historical music-play logs and related royalty computations. The court clarified that none of these obligations now survive.

Mysterious UAE-based woman investor steps into Byju’s funding slot amid Aakash rights issue

Fresh speculation surrounds the troubled edtech giant BYJU’s following the sudden appearance of an unidentified, UAE-based woman investor in a crucial funding slot for Aakash Educational Services Limited.

The offshore investor reportedly took the position that founder Byju Raveendran was expected to occupy in the Aakash rights issue. Her identity and background remain undisclosed, sparking intrigue within corporate circles, with reports describing her as a "mysterious" figure.

First Published on Dec 11, 2025 5:32 PM