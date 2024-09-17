Dentsu's strategy | SuperGaming Founder interview | Myntra doubles Gen Z customer base

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Dentsu’s Focus: Clients, talent, growth, and capability building
In a special chat, Storyboard18 caught up with the top women leaders at Dentsu. Amanda Morrissey, global president, iProspect, and chief growth officer, media, Dentsu and Shenda Loughnane, global brand president, dentsu X.
DGGI will shake hands with foreign govts to crack whip on offshore gambling firms
This move will curb tax evasion in the online ‘gaming’ sector in India and will also help block websites of such notorious illegal offshore entities.
‘Not hyping to raise funds, investors are not dumb,’ says SuperGaming Founder
The Pune-based gaming studio is backed by investors including Bandai Namco, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, Skycatcher, BAce Capital, and Dream Incubator.
Tupperware may file for bankruptcy soon: Report
The bankruptcy preparation follows protracted negotiations between Tupperware and its lenders over how to manage more than $700 million in debt.
Led by ‘FWD’ - Myntra doubles Gen Z customer base to 16 mn
Myntra plans to add another 20mn -25mn GenZ customers in the next couple of years.