      Dentsu's strategy | SuperGaming Founder interview | Myntra doubles Gen Z customer base

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Sep 17, 2024 5:05 PM
      Amanda Morrissey, global president, iProspect, and chief growth officer, media, Dentsu said that the real focus areas for the company are clients.

      Dentsu’s Focus: Clients, talent, growth, and capability building

      In a special chat, Storyboard18 caught up with the top women leaders at Dentsu. Amanda Morrissey, global president, iProspect, and chief growth officer, media, Dentsu and Shenda Loughnane, global brand president, dentsu X.

      DGGI will shake hands with foreign govts to crack whip on offshore gambling firms

      This move will curb tax evasion in the online ‘gaming’ sector in India and will also help block websites of such notorious illegal offshore entities.

      ‘Not hyping to raise funds, investors are not dumb,’ says SuperGaming Founder

      The Pune-based gaming studio is backed by investors including Bandai Namco, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, Skycatcher, BAce Capital, and Dream Incubator.

      Tupperware may file for bankruptcy soon: Report

      The bankruptcy preparation follows protracted negotiations between Tupperware and its lenders over how to manage more than $700 million in debt.

      Led by ‘FWD’ - Myntra doubles Gen Z customer base to 16 mn

      Myntra plans to add another 20mn -25mn GenZ customers in the next couple of years.


      First Published on Sep 17, 2024 5:05 PM

