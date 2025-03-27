Dream11’s creative Dream Team at Storyboard18’s Global Pioneers Summit | MIB addresses AI regulation | CCI raids leave agencies in the dark

ADVERTISEMENT
Dream team behind Dream11's blockbuster IPL campaign joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit Creative leaders Adarsh Atal and Shriram Iyer will be joined by celebrated filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. They will take the stage at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit on March 28 to discuss the making of Dream11's iconic campaign.
Breaking: MIB addresses AI-based news recommendation and fake news regulation Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the shift of media houses from traditional to digital platforms, emphasizing India's diverse and expansive media landscape.
CCI raids on media cartel: A week later, Ad agencies still in the dark In the ongoing probe of alleged media cartelization, multiple sources claimed that Dentsu filed leniency petition with the CCI leading to uncovering the matter.
Hurun Global Billionaires: Elon Musk tops for fourth time in five years. Check the world's richest here Elon Musk's wealth increase of $189 billion, marking an 82% jump, was propelled by the rise of electric vehicle maker Tesla’s stock, often linked to the so-called ‘Trump effect.’ The sharp rise in Musk's fortune, which surged by a staggering $189 billion—an 82% jump—was largely driven by a significant increase in Tesla's stock price.
Infosys lets go of more trainees in Mysuru, offers alternative career paths To support the impacted trainees, Infosys is offering an alternative career path through its Business Process Management (BPM) division. The company will provide 12 weeks of training for potential BPM roles, sponsorship for the BPM course for those who choose this option, a one-month ex-gratia payment and a relieving letter for trainees unwilling to take the BPM route