            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • economic-survey-on-ais-potential-parag-milk-reports-6-rise-in-profit-amazon-boosts-ad-spending-on-x-55189

Economic Survey on AI's potential | Parag Milk reports 6% rise in profit | Amazon boosts ad spending on X

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2025 5:09 PM
Economic Survey on AI's potential | Parag Milk reports 6% rise in profit | Amazon boosts ad spending on X
The survey underscores the importance of building social infrastructure, which includes enabling institutions, insuring institutions, and stewarding institutions.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Economic Survey 2024-2025 highlights AI’s potential and challenges for India’s workforce

The Economic Survey suggests that India can build a workforce capable of utilizing AI to improve efficiency and create new economic opportunities.

Gowardhan Ghee-owner Parag Milk reports 6% rise in profit, revenue surges 11%

The FMCG company credited its profit increase in the third quarter to robust volume growth in its key product categories, mainly Ghee, Cheese, and Paneer which saw 15 percent rise in Q3FY25 and a 17 percent climb in the year-to-date period ending December FY25.

Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts

Last summer, X filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, the World Federation of Advertisers, and several of their members, alleging an illegal ad boycott. The suit is still pending.

News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest

Within the Entertainment genre, Comedy, Drama, Horror and Reality accounted for 30% of the HOV in APAC, as per Amagi's report.

Nestlé India surpasses Rs 2,000 cr in beverages sales; posts 3.9% sales growth for Q3 FY25

The company reported total sales of Rs 4,762.1 crore for the period, reflecting a sales growth of 3.9% while domestic sales growth stood at 3.3%.


Tags
First Published on Jan 31, 2025 5:09 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

India’s Q-Comm players take on Big Tech | Prayagraj station key spot for brands | Budget expectations

India’s Q-Comm players take on Big Tech | Prayagraj station key spot for brands | Budget expectations

Special Coverage

Maruti Suzuki's Q3 profit rises 12.6% | India's digital economy to contribute 20% of GDP by 2030 | 1 in 2 cars to be electric in 2035

Maruti Suzuki's Q3 profit rises 12.6% | India's digital economy to contribute 20% of GDP by 2030 | 1 in 2 cars to be electric in 2035

Special Coverage

DNPA takes OpenAI to court I Startups seek better policies I AI leader Daniel Hulme to join Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

DNPA takes OpenAI to court I Startups seek better policies I AI leader Daniel Hulme to join Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Special Coverage

Shark Tank India hits roadblock | World Pickleball League to boost adex | Prasar Bharati invites DAVP agencies to advertise on WAVES

Shark Tank India hits roadblock | World Pickleball League to boost adex | Prasar Bharati invites DAVP agencies to advertise on WAVES

Special Coverage

Good Glamm Group sees silent layoffs | Netflix boosts content spending | Pidilite Industries reports marginal rise in Q3 profit

Good Glamm Group sees silent layoffs | Netflix boosts content spending | Pidilite Industries reports marginal rise in Q3 profit

Special Coverage

DPDP Rules: India’s new data protection rules will set global standards, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

DPDP Rules: India’s new data protection rules will set global standards, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Special Coverage

WEF 2025, Davos: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines ambitious plans for AI and semiconductor self-reliance

WEF 2025, Davos: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines ambitious plans for AI and semiconductor self-reliance