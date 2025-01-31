Economic Survey on AI's potential | Parag Milk reports 6% rise in profit | Amazon boosts ad spending on X

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
Economic Survey 2024-2025 highlights AI’s potential and challenges for India’s workforce
The Economic Survey suggests that India can build a workforce capable of utilizing AI to improve efficiency and create new economic opportunities.
Gowardhan Ghee-owner Parag Milk reports 6% rise in profit, revenue surges 11%
The FMCG company credited its profit increase in the third quarter to robust volume growth in its key product categories, mainly Ghee, Cheese, and Paneer which saw 15 percent rise in Q3FY25 and a 17 percent climb in the year-to-date period ending December FY25.
Amazon boosts ad spending on X after previous cuts
Last summer, X filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, the World Federation of Advertisers, and several of their members, alleging an illegal ad boycott. The suit is still pending.
News remains most popular genre in APAC with 40% HOV share; monetization of Kids channels remains lowest
Within the Entertainment genre, Comedy, Drama, Horror and Reality accounted for 30% of the HOV in APAC, as per Amagi's report.
Nestlé India surpasses Rs 2,000 cr in beverages sales; posts 3.9% sales growth for Q3 FY25
The company reported total sales of Rs 4,762.1 crore for the period, reflecting a sales growth of 3.9% while domestic sales growth stood at 3.3%.