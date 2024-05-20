EU's new sanctions against disinformation; bans 4 more Russian media outlets from broadcasting in the bloc

The European Union suspended the broadcasting activities of four more media outlets (Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta) in the EU or directed at the EU, in view of their role supporting and justifying Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia has engaged in continuous and concerted propaganda as well as information manipulation actions targeted at civil society in the EU and neighbouring countries, gravely distorting and manipulating facts, the EU commission said in a statement. It added, these propaganda actions have been channelled through a number of media outlets under the permanent direct or indirect control of the leadership of the Russian Federation. Such actions constitute a significant and direct threat to the Union's public order and security. Adding that the risk to our democratic societies – and the integrity of the upcoming European as well as national elections – has intensified.

The latest measures are "a forceful response to that."

The sanctions do not target freedom of opinion. They include specific safeguards for freedom of expression and journalistic activities. The measures do not prevent the sanctioned outlets and their staff from carrying out other activities in the Union other than broadcasting, such as research and interviews.