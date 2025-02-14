Finance Ministry meets gaming federations | DPDP rules extended till March 5 | Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC

ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking: Finance Ministry meets gaming federations, RMG operators kept out
FATF plans to conduct a major crackdown on offshore illegal gambling and betting platforms operating in the country.
Feedback on draft DPDP rules extended till March 5, 2025
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has extended the public feedback period on draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) by 15 days.
India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia moves SC, seeks protection against police action
The YouTuber seeks urgent protection against police action following multiple FIRs over vulgar remarks on Samay Raina’s show "India's Got Latent."
Siddharth Gupta to take over as Britannia's CMO after Amit Doshi's departure
Gupta will replace Amit Doshi, who announced his departure earlier this month.
Essencemediacom bags the media mandate for Godrej Consumer Products in India
Essencemediacom won the mandate for GCPL following an intensive pitch spanning over 4 months.