Global Pioneers Summit 2025 Special

'India rewrites global script by blending tradition with modern tech,' says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at Storyboard18 GPS 2025

Speaking at the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit, India’s Union Minister of Communication, Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed confidence in the nation’s economic trajectory, asserting that the country is crafting a fresh narrative—one that seamlessly integrates its rich heritage with cutting-edge innovation.

“India is offering the world a unique value proposition, intertwining environmental consciousness with entrepreneurial dynamism,” Scindia said, addressing the audience in Mumbai. His remarks underscored the country’s evolving role on the global stage, moving from a participant to a leader in economic transformation.

Dream11's IPL campaign creators unveil behind-the-scenes insights at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Dream11's latest Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign has captured massive attention—not just for its star-studded lineup but for its sharp writing and high production value. Featuring Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor alongside cricketing superstars Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, the ad has struck a chord with audiences. By blending nostalgia, humor, and competitive team-building, Dream11’s drama-filled IPL campaign, 'Aapki Team Mein Kaun,' proves that great advertising is about more than just big budgets and big names.

To offer a glimpse into what went behind the making of this masterstroke campaign, Adarsh Atal, Group Chief Creative Officer at Quotient Ventures, and Shriram Iyer, Co-founder of ZeroFifty Mediawork—the duo behind the concept—joined renowned filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the ad, to share exclusive insights into how the campaign took shape and captured the nation’s imagination, at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit on March 28.

'Largest employer in the world is inefficiency': CRED's Kunal Shah at Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit

At Storyboard18’s Global Pioneers Summit, Kunal Shah, the founder and CEO of CRED, offered an introspective take on artificial intelligence, positioning himself as a lifelong learner in an era of technological acceleration.

“The advantage of being ‘dumb’ in life is that you have unlimited questions,” Shah remarked candidly. “When you have unlimited questions about things you don’t understand, AI becomes magical. For people like me, who are clueless about many things, AI lets us explore, stay curious, and learn—without the fear of expertise being challenged.”

Unheard tales of Maggi’s redemption: How poetry and nostalgia revived an iconic brand

At the Storyboard18 Global Pioneer Summit, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, and Prasoon Joshi, writer, lyricist, and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, reflected on the role of storytelling in restoring the reputation of Maggi, the beloved instant noodle brand that faced an unprecedented crisis in 2015.

Narayanan recounted Maggi’s dramatic fall and resurgence, a case study in resilience rarely seen in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. “It is such an iconic brand and is the only brand in the history of FMCG in this country that went from market leadership to near extinction and returned to market leadership within three months of its relaunch,” he said. “I don't think any brand has faced that kind of fire and that kind of return.”

PepsiCo’s Jagrut Kotecha on collaboration, purpose, and the future of business in India

At a time when industries are increasingly defined by competition and data-driven decision-making, Jagrut Kotecha, CEO of PepsiCo India and South Asia, has a different vision: one of collaboration, shared resources, and collective progress.

Speaking at Storyboard18’s Global Pioneers Summit, Kotecha highlighted the need for businesses, governments, and communities to work in tandem, setting aside corporate rivalries for the greater good. True transformation, he argued, is only possible when entities commit to transparency and mutual support.