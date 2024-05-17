Greater Chennai Corporation removes 460 unauthorised hoardings

The illegal hoarding collapse on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on May 13 triggered a Tak-down of illegal hoardings across the country. After Pune, the recent move has been been made by the Greater Chennai Corporation where they have initiated the process of removing unauthorised hoardings across the city.

So far, 460 unauthorised hoardings have been removed. Out of this, 250 have been removed along with their structures as their height crossed the 30 feet limit.

The body received 1,100 applications for hoardings, out of which, 40 have been rejected.

Zonal officials, as stated in a media report, have been asked to do away with approved illegal hoardings, the civic body is yet to issue licence to the rest.

In the city of Pune, over a thousand illegal hoardings are awaiting action, under the jurisdiction of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Since the administration has no knowledge on their structural stability, they pose a risk on the lives of the citizens. Most of the hoardings are located along major national highways including Pune-Mumbai, Pune-Nashik, Pune-Satara and Pune-Solapur.

The Mumbai billboard collapse has also led the BMC to issue notices to the Central Railways and the Western Railways administrations to take down oversized hoardings present on their lands. The BMC said in a release issued on May 15, that the notices have been sent to the authorities for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet size, under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

On May 16, in connection with the Mumbai billboard collapse, owner of Ego Media, Bhavesh Bhinde was taken into police custody. Bhinde, who was able to secure contracts from the Indian Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in early 2024, had a short unsuccessful political journey in 2009, when an affidavit revealed 23 criminal cases against him.