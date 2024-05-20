IOAA supports BMC to audit and regulate hoardings in Mumbai

A week later the 100-foot giant hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai leaving at least 17 dead, the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) and its members have reacted and expressed sorrow over the incident.

“We wish to express our deep sorrow over the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of life. This event has deeply affected us, and our thoughts are with the families enduring this painful time,” said its President, Pawan Bansal. The statement mentioned how IOAA has consistently advocated for strict adherence to local regulations and safety standards concerning the installation of hoardings. “We prioritise safety and diligently promote compliance among our members,” he said.

In response to this incident, IOAA has shown support for the initiatives undertaken by the Maharashtra Government and the BMC to audit and regulate hoarding structures throughout the city.

Indian Outdoor Advertising Association (IOAA) is the national body of Outdoor Media owners with more than 80% of top Out-Of-Home Media owners and 220+ members across India.

“We are committed to assisting in these efforts to ensure such a tragedy does not occur again. We are determined to work closely with all relevant authorities to enhance safety measures and regulatory compliance. We appreciate the ongoing support and understanding of the community as we strive to make necessary improvements,” he added.

BMC has started to inspect not only the illegal ad hoardings but also the authorised hoardings in the city, with ward offices asking the owners/ agencies to carry out a structural audit of the hoardings. Civic bodies in various other cities including New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Raipur have also initiated such significant steps to regulate illegal ad hoardings.