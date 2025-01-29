Maruti Suzuki's Q3 profit rises 12.6% | India's digital economy to contribute 20% of GDP by 2030 | 1 in 2 cars to be electric in 2035

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki reports 12.6% rise in profit in Q3 FY25; Compact segment sales decline
The revenue from operations of Maruti Suzuki increased by 15.5 percent to Rs 36,802 crore versus Rs 31,860 crore in Q3 FY 24
India's digital economy set to outpace traditional sectors; expected to contribute 20% of GDP by 2030
Over the past decade, industries enabling digital technologies have grown at an impressive rate of 17.3 percent, outpacing the overall economic growth rate of 11.8 percent.
Maruti Suzuki Board approves re-appointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO until 2028
Takeuchi’s new term will commence on April 1, 2025 and will run until March 31, 2028.
One in every two cars to be battery electric in 2035 globally; local brands to lead charge in India
Global battery electric vehicle sales are expected to reach a 16% share of the overall passenger vehicle sales in 2025, according to a Counterpoint Research report.
India’s Digital Strides: An overview at the nation’s technological growth
Have a look at the breakdown of India’s digital journey.