Media agencies' turmoil and hybrid in-housing surge | AAAI's WhatsApp exit advisory could backfire | WPP drops DEI language, Ogilvy CEO champions DEI

CCI crackdown on major media agencies may spur advertisers' shift to 'hybrid in-housing'

Competition Commission of India's probe into GroupM, Publicis, Madison, dentsu, and IPG, along with regulatory scrutiny, has led some advertisers to rethink their media buying and planning strategies. But will this accelerate the shift toward in-house capabilities, reducing reliance on external ad and media agencies? Experts argue.

CCI Raids: AAAI's WhatsApp exit advisory could backfire, say experts

Empowered under section 36 of the Competition Act, 2002, which grants the Commission extensive regulatory powers. These include summoning individuals, enforcing document production, examining witnesses, and requisitioning records from various offices.

WPP drops DEI language amid U.S. scrutiny, while Ogilvy global CEO champions representation and purpose

WPP has removed DEI language from its annual report amid U.S. political scrutiny, while WPP-owned Ogilvy’s CEO Devika Bulchandani continues to champion representation and purpose-driven storytelling. She highlights the 'Fearless Girl' on NYC's Wall Street as a lasting symbol of female empowerment.

PepsiCo's CEO says 'consumer maverick' mindset drives success amid Cola Wars

During the recently held Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit, PepsiCo CEO Jagrut Kotecha said that the company's 'consumer maverick' approach has helped it retain a challenger mindset amid cola brand wars.

No relief for Ranveer Allahbadia as Supreme Court refuses to return his passport, extends protection from arrest

The court extended its interim protection for Allahbadia, shielding him from arrest over police cases filed against him in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Jaipur.