MIB on Broadcasting Bill | Prasar Bharati's content sourcing policy

MIB to issue fresh draft of Broadcasting Bill post consultations
Following the mixed feedback on the existing draft of the Broadcasting Bill, the Ministry said it would be issuing a fresh draft post a thorough stakeholders consultation.
Prasar Bharati releases Content Sourcing Policy; reveals policies for upcoming OTT
In its 'Content Sourcing Policy', Prasar Bharati has mentioned special provisions for ad insertions on its upcoming OTT platform, reveals category of channels and outlines right to increase or decrease the capacity of on-boarding private channels.
TRAI cracks its whip against pesky callers, sends directives to telecom operators
As per the directions by TRAI, All promotional voice calls from the unregistered Senders/ Unregistered Telemarketer (UTMs) using Telecom Resources (SIP/ PRI/ other telecom resources) shall be stopped immediately.
CEO Gopal Vittal unveils Bharti Airtel's roadmap for success: Quality, coverage, and innovation
Gopal Vittal said that the company is mulling to go live with its standalone (SA) technology for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) within the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
SPNI appoints Nachiket Pantvaidya for SET, promotes Ajay Bhalwankar and Tushar Shah
Sony Pictures Networks India has announced three leadership changes, Nachiket Pantvaidya, an industry veteran with a rich and diverse career spanning multiple leading media companies, is now taking over as the Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET).
