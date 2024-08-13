            

      MIB on Broadcasting Bill | Prasar Bharati's content sourcing policy

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Mihir Surana | Storyboard18Aug 13, 2024 5:12 PM
      MIB on Broadcasting Bill | Prasar Bharati's content sourcing policy
      MIB to issue fresh draft of Broadcasting Bill

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      MIB to issue fresh draft of Broadcasting Bill post consultations

      Following the mixed feedback on the existing draft of the Broadcasting Bill, the Ministry said it would be issuing a fresh draft post a thorough stakeholders consultation.

      Prasar Bharati releases Content Sourcing Policy; reveals policies for upcoming OTT

      In its 'Content Sourcing Policy', Prasar Bharati has mentioned special provisions for ad insertions on its upcoming OTT platform, reveals category of channels and outlines right to increase or decrease the capacity of on-boarding private channels.

      TRAI cracks its whip against pesky callers, sends directives to telecom operators

      As per the directions by TRAI, All promotional voice calls from the unregistered Senders/ Unregistered Telemarketer (UTMs) using Telecom Resources (SIP/ PRI/ other telecom resources) shall be stopped immediately.

      CEO Gopal Vittal unveils Bharti Airtel's roadmap for success: Quality, coverage, and innovation

      Gopal Vittal said that the company is mulling to go live with its standalone (SA) technology for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) within the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

      SPNI appoints Nachiket Pantvaidya for SET, promotes Ajay Bhalwankar and Tushar Shah

      Sony Pictures Networks India has announced three leadership changes, Nachiket Pantvaidya, an industry veteran with a rich and diverse career spanning multiple leading media companies, is now taking over as the Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET).

      First Published on Aug 13, 2024 5:11 PM

