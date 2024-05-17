MIB's Sanjay Jaju hosts the first-ever Bharat Parv at Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival, the grandest celebration of cinema, kicked off two days ago with a ten-day extravaganza where content and glamour converge.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju hosted the first-ever Bharat Parv, an evening to celebrate the culture, cuisine and handicrafts of India along with Indian cinema at the French Riviera at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The event organised by NFDC in association with FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, saw Cannes delegates fully immersed in the evening’s performances and array of fusion cuisine.

Posters for the 55th edition of IFFI and the save the date poster of the inaugural edition of World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) the Global Entertainment and Media Summit, planned on the sidelines of the 55th IFFI at Goa, were unveiled by Jaju at the event along with filmmakers Ashok Amritraj, Richie Mehta, singer Shaan, actor Rajpal Yadav, film veteran Bobby Bedi, among others.