MoU on gaming policy | Reliance-Disney JV | Telangana's e-sports policy

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Govt has not worked even handedly with states on gaming sector: TN IT Minister
Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan told Storyboard18 that gaming-specific policies and decisions should be apolitical. He also shared of working on the modified policy for real money gaming ban. Read more
Reliance-Disney JV: Who are the top leaders at JioStar? The JV will be one of the largest Media & Entertainment companies in India with pro forma combined revenue of approximately Rs 26,000 crore for the fiscal year ended in March 2024. Read more
Telangana govt to form separate e-sports policy, confirms IT Minister
Confirming Storyboard18's article on Telangana planning for India's distinct esports policy, Telangana IT Minister, D. Sridhar Babu shared that industry stakeholders have already shared respective suggestions on the same. Read more
India’s gaming industry gets clarity, RMG sector to be regulated by MeitY
The longstanding demand to differentiate between entertainment-focused gaming and pay-to-play gaming has finally been addressed by the government of India. Read more
Nykaa's Falguni Nayar sees India as a growth engine, hints at wellness expansion
Falguni Nayar highlighted the immense opportunities presented by India's burgeoning economy and the increasing consumer demand for high-quality products and services. Read more
Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.