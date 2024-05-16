            

      Mumbai billboard collapse: Delhi's municipal corporation orders audit of structural safety of outdoor ads

      Additionally, Mumbai’s Central Railway authorities have asked its five divisions to conduct audits as well of similar structures in their respective zones.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 11:07 AM
      On May 15, the BMC issued notices to the Central Railways and the Western Railways administrations to take down oversized hoardings present on their lands. (Image sourced via News18)

      Post the collapse of the Mumbai billboard on May 13, an audit has been ordered by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of the structural safety of hoardings and other outdoor advertisements in the region.

      The collapse of the billboard took place due to strong winds, attributed to a dust storm in Mumbai.

      On May 15, the BMC issued notices to the Central Railways and the Western Railways administrations to take down oversized hoardings present on their lands.

      The BMC said in a release issued on May 15, that the notices have been sent to the authorities for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet size, under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

      The release stated, “Taking into consideration the geographical position of Mumbai, the coastal region, its weather and wind conditions, the civic body has decided not to permit the erection of hoardings larger than 40×40 feet in size.”

      #FreeOurSkylines - Fight against illegal ad hoardings: A terrible tragedy struck on May 13 after a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains in Mumbai. The killer hoarding caused the deaths of over a dozen people and injured many others. The catastrophic incident outraged citizens who have been dealing with the menace of illegal ad hoardings. The people don't want just answers but solutions, as they turn to civic authorities, advertising agencies, industry bodies, brand marketers, and media owners, to take responsibility and fight against the menace of illegal advertising hoardings. So speak up and join the #FreeOurSkylines movement. Write to us at Storyboard18@nw18.com with your concerns and views, and let’s make our cities safer together.


      First Published on May 16, 2024 10:37 AM

