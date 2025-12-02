New leadership team unveiled at Omnicom Media India

Under Sinha’s leadership, the network aims to accelerate collaboration across global brands and sharpen its regional execution capabilities.

Shashi Sinha takes role of Strategic Advisor of Omnicom Media, Kartik Sharma to drive operations

In a major structural development within the Omnicom–IPG media framework, Shashi Sinha has been appointed as the Strategic Advisor of the newly formed, jointly driven media strategy and buying unit for the APAC region. The announcement was made through an internal memo circulated by Tony Harradine, CEO, APAC.

Kartik Sharma, another seasoned leader with deep experience across media, data, and digital transformation. Sharma’s appointment places him at the centre of operationalising this joint media unit, ensuring alignment between the agencies' regional teams and global leadership.

Breaking: Kartik Sharma named CEO of Omnicom Media India

Industry veteran Kartik Sharma has been appointed as CEO of Omnicom Media India, marking one of the most significant leadership moves in the media and advertising sector this year. Sharma will report directly to Tony Harradine, CEO of Omnicom Media APAC, as the network undergoes sweeping structural changes following its $13-billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG).

Sources confirmed the development to Storyboard18, adding that Sharma emerged as the frontrunner in the leadership race thanks to a strong business performance momentum.

EXCLUSIVE: Amardeep Singh named COO of Omnicom Media India

Omnicom Media India has appointed Amardeep Singh as its new Chief Operating Officer, marking a significant addition to the network’s top leadership team during a period of major structural change. Sources close to the development confirmed to Storyboard18.

Singh, a seasoned media and digital advertising leader, brings more than two decades of experience to the role. He previously served as CEO of Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands, and later led IPG Mediabrands’ broader India operations.

Internal Memo: ‘A new shared future begins,’ Tony Harradine charts bold roadmap after global integration

Omnicom Media’s newly appointed APAC chief executive Tony Harradine has outlined an assertive regional roadmap following the global consolidation of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and IPG’s Mediabrands, calling the integration a “transformative moment” for the industry and for the company’s position across Asia-Pacific.

In an internal memo circulated to employees across the region, Harradine said the unification places Omnicom Media in a “commanding position” in APAC, backed by one of the strongest new business pipelines in the market.

‘We’re part of a bigger legacy’: Anurag Prasad reassures Lintas employees during transition

Amid IPG-Omnicom’s sweeping restructuring in India, a note from Lowe Lintas’ Gurgaon head and Chief Strategy Officer, Anurag Prasad, has emerged as a grounding message for employees, offering reassurance, optimism, and open dialogue during the transition. In his internal communication, Anurag urged teams to view the changes as part of a “bigger legacy” while also encouraging them to ask questions freely as the new structure takes shape.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 5:32 PM