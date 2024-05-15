OOH Association says expelling bad actors isn't enough; enforcement is key, not ban

Some ad veterans have called the mega billboard collapse in Mumbai a failure on the part of regulatory machineries like OOH associations. But is that really so? Who is to be blamed for the mishap? Is the onus just on the associations? Rachana Lokhande, founder of Glocal Bridge, partner at OOH Capital and advisor with the Indian Outdoor Advertising Association shares a perspective.

Edited excerpts

What according to you is the root cause of the proliferation of unsafe hoardings in Mumbai?

The Municipal Corporation and Railway authorities responsible for granting permissions to erect advertising displays must enforce strict adherence to established guidelines.

The proliferation of illegal hoardings and structures often stems from inadequate governance and lax implementation.

Who is responsible for the safety of these advertising displays?

This particular Ghatkopar situation suggests that media owners have violated guidelines, with authorities failing to enforce compliance.Billboards are integral to city infrastructure, and their safety should be prioritised equally with other public infrastructure projects. Any mishap can endanger the lives of nearby residents.

The municipality, which issues permissions, and the media owners, who build them, are responsible for constructing these structures.

How can the current situation be improved?

The municipal authorities must review and standardise the guidelines for issuing permissions, ensuring consistent application across the city, regardless of who owns the space.

What is your assessment of the current situation in Mumbai?

Currently, unregulated structures are proliferating throughout Mumbai. Cutting corners can result in fatalities, and public safety must be prioritised.

Is the OOH Association taking any action to address this issue?

While the Out of Home (OOH) Association can bar non-compliant media owners from membership, this alone will not resolve the underlying issue. Comprehensive enforcement of safety standards is essential.

